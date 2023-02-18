Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Improve your audio quality with Røde's Procaster microphone

We've been playing around with the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you produce a lot of digital content, be it podcasts, streams, videos, perhaps even songs, you'll be more than familiar with how important good quality audio is. In the spirit of this, we've checked out a variety of microphones and mixers over the years to keep you up to date with the latest and most impressive technology in this field, and today is a continuation of that.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on the Røde Procaster, a broadcast quality microphone that is designed to offer top-level performance all while featuring a built-in pop filter and a tight polar pattern to block out ambient noise. Needless to say, if you're looking for a new microphone for your setup, this could be one to watch out for.

But to see our brief thoughts and opinions on the system, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus runs us through what makes the Procaster so special.

