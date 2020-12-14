Impressive list of people are bringing Perfect Dark back to life

You're watching Advertisements

Just before the weekend, The Initiative and Microsoft finally announced Perfect Dark, a game that has been eagerly requested by fans and also rumoured for a long time. We've already shared the first trailer with you as well as a short developer interview, but who are the people making the game?

This is something VGC dove into, and it turns out there's quite a lot of talent making this project come alive. As you might know, the Initiative has recruited top talent from major developers - like Bungie, Crystal Dynamics, Naughty Dog, Respawn, Rockstar, Sony Santa Monica and Treyarch - and it is quite an impressive team making Perfect Dark come alive.

• Art lead Jason Priest: Veteran who worked on GoldenEye: Rogue Agent back in 2004 (GoldenEye is the series Perfect Dark is based on, so the circle is basically complete for Priest), and most recently lead environment artist for Spider-Man at Insomniac.

• Associate art director Eric Persson: Former DICE lead concept artist known for his work on Battlefield as art director.

• Cinematics director Christian Cantamessa: This is actually the lead designer of Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar.

• Design director Daniel Neuburger: Had the same role for the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy.

• Design director Drew Murray: Was previously lead designer of Sunset Overdrive at Insomniac

• Director of production Brian Westergaard: Was the senior managing producer for God of War at Sony Santa Monica.

• Lead animator Lee Davis: A Naughty Dog veteran who was with them for ten years, and most recently did combat animation for The Last of Us: Part II.

• Lead systems designer Sean Slayback: Respawn's former principal weapons designer (worked on both Titanfall games, Apex Legends and also several Call of Duty previously).

• Level designer Chris O'Neill: Previously senior staff level designer for God of War at Sony Santa Monica.

• Narrative lead Christine Thompson: Bungie's senior writer who wrote campaigns for Destiny 2 as well as expansions.

• Principal technical animator Tyler Thornock: Another heavy hitter who is most known as the lead technical director for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

The Initiative revealed that the production of Perfect Dark is still early on, so we assume it is at least two years away, and the studio is still looking for key positions. It is also unknown if and how Rare will be involved.