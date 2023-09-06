Impressions with Persona 3 Reload: The most perfect version of a classic JRPG

HQ

It's quite possible that many of you, like me, fell in love with Atlus' Persona series with the arrival of Persona 5 and its definitive and expanded Persona 5 Royal edition. The series' JPRG style, mixed with social simulation segments and a powerful story with memorable characters propelled the series and the studio to the top of the genre. However, the Persona series and its predecessor Shin Megami Tensei have evolved from the 1990s to the present day, and an example of how the series' titles themselves have evolved over time and console generations is best exemplified by Persona 3, which I had the chance to see the best possible version of at the recent Gamescom.

And why do I say that Persona 3 Reload is the best way to get to know the story of Persona 3? Well, for starters, because it's a reimagining of the 2006 PlayStation 2 base game material. Here, the look and design of Persona 3 Portable (a version limited by its intended hardware, PSP, yet the one that has been ported to modern consoles in recent months) has been completely discarded and recreated from scratch in the wake of the recognisable look and feel of Persona 5 Royal. You could say that Persona 3 Reload is a Persona 3 Royal, but in reality it's much more. You can immediately see on screen that the animations, the level of detail of the stages, menus and on-screen enemies is even superior to that of Persona 5 even in its next-gen versions.

As to what this "re-imagining" means in terms of story, I'm still not quite sure. Clearly, the members of the "Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad" (S.E.E.S) are here fulfilling the same role and looking better than ever, but it hasn't been clarified whether, for example, the extra story chapter from Persona 3 Fez is going to be present or not which makes me suspect that maybe Reload will vary a bit to favour the narrative. What I am sure of is that it innovates in the sections of Tartarus that I was able to see. In the Gamescom demo I played two very brief moments. One was a Full Moon operation through Tartarus Tower where I ascended with my party through the tower defeating shadows and it served as a tutorial for the skill system and each Persona's strengths and weaknesses. The camera movement with the character, how the enemies move and attack... it's like seeing the title under the Royal filter, but at the same time it maintains its own essence and themes. After completing the ascent we have a slightly tougher boss fight, where you have to work hard to coordinate your party members and use the healing items and abilities of your Personas to boost attacks, improve defence or nullify status effects.

The second part of the demo transported us straight into the monorail mission (if you played the original, you know what happens), in which we must speed through the carriages to get to the locomotive and stop the train before it derails and causes a massacre. In this case it's all about getting there fast, moving against the shadows as we follow our companion Junpei to find the Priestess, a mini-boss we have to defeat in a fight against the clock. The fight is a point higher in difficulty than the first part, but by correctly exploiting each character's advantages, I defeated the shadow and saved the city.

Stopping to explain these two situations serves to expose two things. On the one hand, the story stays true enough to the familiar (and with the same design for the enemies) as the original Persona 3. On the other hand, the menu and interface is much cleaner and smoother in Reload than in any other version. In just over a quarter of an hour, it's convinced me to look forward to February 2nd when it's released. If you liked Persona 5 and want a story that (personally) is just as good or even better, Persona 3 Reload is the one you've been waiting for.

