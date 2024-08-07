Impressions with Honor of Kings: The top contender for the best mobile MOBA gold medal

HQ

In the last weeks, we tested Honor of Kings, a MOBA that has landed with all guns blazing and a clear ambition: to conquer the Western market and challenge the dominance of giants such as League of Legends. Developed by TiMi Studios and published by Tencent Games, this free-to-play sensation that has taken China by storm since its 2015 launch now aims to replicate its success in a new territory. Here's everything you need to know.

From the very start, Honor of Kings grabbed my attention with its accessibility. Unlike other, more complex MOBAs, this title has been crafted to provide a user-friendly experience for both noobs and genre veterans. Its streamlined interface and simplified mechanics allow you to get up to speed quickly without having to wade through a sea of complicated rules.

The game keeps the essence of traditional MOBAs: two teams of five players face off on a three-lane map, aiming to destroy the enemy's base while defending their own. However, Honor of Kings introduces some tweaks that make it better suited for mobile play. Matches, which typically last between 15 and 20 minutes, are concise and designed to fit shorter, more casual gaming sessions, which works like a charm if you're like me and prefer games that don't drag on as long as a session of Dungeons & Dragons.

The roster in Honor of Kings is extensive and diverse, featuring over 80 heroes. Each character is inspired by the rich tapestry of Chinese mythology and culture, giving the game a unique flavor compared to other MOBAs. From the samurai Musashi to the legendary Mulan, the heroes not only boast visually striking designs but also offer unique abilities that enhance gameplay.

Many characters reminded me of those in League of Legends. However, even though some might seem similar to characters from other MOBAs, the diversity and depth of their abilities allow players to find options that suit their playstyle and offer a bit of a change from what they're used to. Plus, the simplification of abilities, with three active ones instead of four, helps new players learn the ropes without feeling overwhelmed.

On a technical level, Honor of Kings performs well even on lower-end mobile devices. And I can vouch for that: if you're one of those folks, like me, who have a phone that's more of a brick than a sleek device, you won't have too many problems trying it out. The game offers several graphic options to adjust visual quality based on your device's performance, ensuring a smooth experience in most cases. The interface is intuitive, and the touch controls are responsive, though the localization and some translation details could be improved for a more polished experience.

As is common with free-to-play games, Honor of Kings includes microtransactions that allow players to purchase characters, skins, and other cosmetic items. While this is a core part of the business model, it's worth noting that the game provides ways to earn in-game currency through gameplay, which can help offset the impact of in-app purchases.

And that's a wrap for today: Honor of Kings emerges as a strong contender in the mobile MOBA market. Its accessible design, combined with engaging gameplay and a solid roster of characters, makes it an attractive option for those looking for a MOBA at their fingertips. While it faces competition from established titles like League of Legends, its success in China and focus on accessibility could be key to its success in the West. If you're looking for a MOBA that fits shorter, more casual gaming sessions, Honor of Kings is a diamond in the rough. It's definitely one of the top five MOBAs on mobile if you like the format popularised by League of Legends on PC and are looking for something more portable.