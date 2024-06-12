Impressions: Monster Hunter: Wilds looks pretty wild already

HQ

For an action RPG series as unique as Monster Hunter, and given the incredible success World meant for Capcom as the experience convinced an audience wider than ever world-wide, one could only expect it to evolve in the key aspects that World got right. After seeing the developers play through a 25-minute hunt at the SGF in Los Angeles, and considering how this will release as late as next year, I can happily confirm that it doesn't stop right there, as it looks incredibly fun and stunning for pretty much any gamer regardless of preferences and previous experience with the franchise.

I mention the release window as Wilds seems rock-solid at this stage already. Compared to other games we saw or played in L.A., this was even smoother and spectacular despite releasing further down the line. The whole demo, and the whole experience, seems to be about seamless gameplay, dynamic emerging opportunities, and dealing with many intertwined systems at the same time, but perhaps within a more accessible framework.

The vertical slice was naturally set in the desert environment. We had a walk around the village of Kunafa in the wider Windward Plains area. It's a lively settlement despite what's coming, with inhabitants and visitors going about their day. You could stop by Gemma who is crafting gear, check out the meals the Palico cook is preparing, or perhaps trade fur and milk with the local merchants. Because, talking about vertical slices and milk, and like it happens in La Mancha with Manchego Cheese, the Cheesemonger will make sure you don't leave without tasting their delicious speciality. Being this Monster Hunter, it also means you'll get to watch an hilarious cutscene of your character munching when it's "meal before you depart" lunch time for them.

The navigation from base camp to the wilderness is, again, seamless. You can leave and come back whenever you want, even during combat/hunt, and when you do leave the village, you get a real notion of the map. And do you know what impressed me beyond the size of it? The amazing work done with the information on display, the legibility of the whole for such a number of elements, and the way you can easily interpret tons of info, including monster-specific timings, peculiarities of given areas, and more. This emphasis on good, clear interface also permeates the live HUD and the menus, revealing that accessibility and readability have been utmost important during the design and development phases.

What did you say was that Kunafa people saw coming? The sandstorm. Despite its destroying nature, extreme weather conditions naturally mean new opportunity in Monster Hunter, adding a bunch of temporary, or location-based resources (and risks) for you to take advantage of during your raids. So in this case it wasn't just about the fact of dealing with packs of monsters (within each one has specific behaviour and rank), nor about the different elements, systems, and traps that you already had to keep in mind. This is understanding how you can get inside the storm, Mad Max style, because different monsters (more electric types for instance), and conditions for battle, lie within.

For all this to work, including menacing dynamic areas such as the storm itself, or how monsters are smarter and faster than ever, combined with the size of the map, it's great to have your Seikret buddy with you. This hairy/plumaged creature helps hunters traverse the world not just by riding it, but also thanks to its dinosaur-like wing soaring abilities. From its mount you can also trigger some of the environmental traps, though you'll have to unmount to prepare the more elaborated ones, in a very swift manner at any rate. Quick, strategic traps are key to this experience, as we saw the devs rapidly setting or deploying a few ones to deal with the Alpha Doshaguma, the beastly target of this demo.

And what if my base camp is too far away despite Seikret's transport service and I need to take a leak or to change weapons? Well, as said this is all about dynamism and using the resources at hand in the current surroundings, so to cover that specific need Monster Hunter: Wilds also introduces the mobile camp, a makeshift tent you can assemble with a button... that monsters can also destroy if it stands in their way. Or in their smell.

Most of the 25 minutes were spent in-battle, but at the same time item farming, avoiding other monsters or harms (and making different creatures attack the target), luring the Doshaguma into pursuing the character... And when traps weren't easy to set, the Sharlacc-like Balahara came to the rescue, as long as it didn't also eat up the player, in a stelar appearance given it had just been unveiled at SGF. It will just defend its territory, so same as with the storm, if you enter it, you just need to think differently according to the changing ruleset, and the game seems good at encouraging you to do so.

By using the great sword, the long sword, the charged attacks whenever there was room, and the improved third-person, rapid-fire shooting mechanics (well, and admittedly a bit of sneaky sleep-bombing), together with the attacks of some other different monsters, the Alpha Doshaguma started limping to finally falling down to be appropriately looted. The animations are top-notch, same as the models, the incredible monster and character designs, and the whole range of visual effects on display. Once the storm had subsided, we saw a different, greener portion of the otherwise deserted map, with additional vegetation and singing birds. Nature and ecosystems are still at this series' heart in an unparalleled level.

So I left Capcom's booth with my jaw still dropped. What a beautiful world and creatures, but above all, what a way to use that world dynamically and swiftly in what could very well be a new definition of what we understand as emergent gameplay. This just became 2025's most anticipated title in my book, as I'm already looking forward to sharing the evolved, frenetic hunting experience with three other friends.