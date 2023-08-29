Important Rockstar writer leaves company after 16 years

HQ

Michael Unsworth might not be the most household name in the game industry, but chances are pretty good you have played some of his games as he has been involved in titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Grand They Auto IV, LA Noire, Max Payne 3, both Red Dead Redemption titles (for which he was main writer together with Dan Houser) and more.

But all things must come to an end eventually, and as noted on GTAForums (by the user Rucke), Unsworth has now left Rockstar. During the last couple of years, several key members from Rockstar has left the company, including Dan Houser himself (co-founder of Rockstar and executive producer/writer for all their most important games), the Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies and the legendary Grand Theft Auto producer and writer Lazlow Jones.

What this ultimately means for future Rockstar games remains to be seem, but it doesn't look like smooth sailing judging from the outside.

Thanks VGC.