Important Gears 5 voice actor hasn't "heard anything" about Gears 6

There has been a lot of rumors lately claiming that Gears 6 will be the next game from The Coalition, and that it has been pushed forward after the cancelling of a new IP.

So far, we haven't heard anything though, and neither has a person who was very important for Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, Liam McIntyre, the voice actor for JD Fenix (son of Marcus Fenix). When Dexerto recently got an opportunity to talk to him, he said:

"I haven't heard anything! And that's genuine. Like it's not even one of those 'I've got an NDA I can't tell you.' I'm like, where we at? I don't know whether or not they're like 'we're about to finish production and I'm sorry you were not the canon choice.'"

While the status of the character is a bit uncertain after Gears 5, it should be noted that the voice acting is usually done fairly late in the production, so even if McIntyre will get to play JD again, it might not be time for the recordings quite yet. When Dexerto asked him if he would like to return as the character in a movie (like the upcoming Netflix production), he replied:

"I'm gonna make peace with the fact that if they make JD in the live-action they'll probably pick Liam Hemsworth or something like that. There is no world where they are not going to take Dave Bautista [as Marcus]."

What did you think about JD Fenix and would you like him to return for the inevitable sequel?