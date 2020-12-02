Important feature added to Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You're watching Advertisements

If you've enjoyed Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you know that it might look like a regular Yakuza game, but under the surface is a fairly deep and also traditional J-RPG - and in this genre, weak spots on enemies has always been an important feature. But for some reason, this was removed when the western version was launched last month.

Now the game has gotten a new update which includes "Added the Upstart Assistance Pack 2 as a gift" (just check your DLC tab in Kazuga's smartphone to claim it) and "General bug fixes". But more importantly, the weak spot marker has been added to the western version. Thanks to this, you now know when you should hit someone, what you should use and which character is best suited to hand out the beating.

All in all something that makes an already great game even better.