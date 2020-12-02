LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | HyperX League CS:GO 2v2 Final
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Important feature added to Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The added content is being introduced as a downloadable DLC, accessible from Kazuga's smartphone.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you've enjoyed Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you know that it might look like a regular Yakuza game, but under the surface is a fairly deep and also traditional J-RPG - and in this genre, weak spots on enemies has always been an important feature. But for some reason, this was removed when the western version was launched last month.

Now the game has gotten a new update which includes "Added the Upstart Assistance Pack 2 as a gift" (just check your DLC tab in Kazuga's smartphone to claim it) and "General bug fixes". But more importantly, the weak spot marker has been added to the western version. Thanks to this, you now know when you should hit someone, what you should use and which character is best suited to hand out the beating.

All in all something that makes an already great game even better.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Related texts

Yakuza: Like a DragonScore

Yakuza: Like a Dragon
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

It's finally time to live as a Yakuza gangster again, this time with a completely new fighting system.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy