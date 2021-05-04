Imperator: Rome gets put on ice, will receive no additional content in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Paradox Interactive is gearing up for its PDXCON event coming this month, and while fans of the developer/publisher are likely excited to hear about what the teams are working on, Paradox's product segment and portfolio manager Bevan "Dnote" Davies shared a short statement on the official developer forums revealing that while a lot is coming, Imperator: Rome will not be a part of the bunch.

"Given where Imperator was at in the run up to 2.0's launch, we decided that after the launch of the update we would move people from Imperator to these other projects," said Davies. "Right now we're working on plans to regrow the team for Imperator and continue development, but for the short term we needed to focus our efforts on these other projects.

I wanted to break the news now to manage everyone's expectations: don't expect much Imperator news at PDXCON, or any new content coming out in 2021. We'll of course get back to everyone with news about it as long as we have something to share!"

This news, while disappointing doesn't mean that Imperator: Rome will be getting the axe. Paradox does seem to be interested in continuing to support the game, we just won't be seeing any further developments this year.

The post did also mention that the three internal teams at Paradox Development Studios has been split into three individual teams, each being set to maintain one game and develop new ones. As for the new games in the cards, at least one is set to be disclosed further at PDXCON, but as for the titles each team is set on, PDS Green will focus on Stellaris, PDS Red is on Crusader Kings III, and PDS Gold is working on Hearts of Iron IV. The former Imperator: Rome team will be designated to support each of these projects.