Impacted by lack of devkits? No news on Disney Dreamlight Valley for the Nintendo Switch 2

At Devcom and Gamescom we at Gamereactor learned from several developing and publishing sources that, while they were eager to adapt and release their games on the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2, it had just been impossible for them to get hold of an official software development kit from Nintendo.

One of these sources told Gamereactor that there is still no formal process, a traditional method with different stages of approval, as has always been the case with all machines and their manufacturers including Nintendo Switch, to officially apply for a development kit via the regular channels. That, effectively and until the recovery of that method equal for all, the first allocations of kits are being made one by one based on the current game in question, regardless of precedents and no matter how successful they were, and in a way arbitrarily handpicked, depending on specific interests and preferences. We don't know if this is a real lack of manufactured development hardware, or simply a matter of prioritising certain partners and releases in the first few months, before the third party catalogue becomes saturated and competition becomes fiercer.

Around the same dates other outlets published that Nintendo was even suggesting studios to rely on backwards compatibility for the time being.

There are exceptions, of course, like the impressive Cronos: The New Dawn by Bloober Team, which releases on Friday, September 5 already on all major platforms including the Switch 2 simultaneously, for a change. Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red and Bandai Namco, or Capcom's Street Fighter 6 famously released at launch with the hardware, while other companies such as IOI (Hitman, 007), Sega (Sonic, Like a Dragon), Square Enix (Final Fantasy VII) or Fromsoftware (Elden Ring) are taking advantage of the launch window already.

Others, however, stick to TBA/TBC release dates for their versions and update patches for now, regardless of their calibre, publisher, and even previous success on the OG Switch. Games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Machinegames/Bethesda/Microsoft) or Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) saw their respective adaptations announced, but without committing to a fixed release date or even quarterly window. Speaking about these two particular cases, we asked the devs of both games directly.

MachineGames' creative director Axel Torvenius showed himself "super happy" they were bringing Indy to the Switch 2, acknowledging the boundaries and challenges the adaptation might imply, but without sharing further details on the announced, but not finely dated port, which will launch in a more vague "2026".

Likewise, Gameloft, who announced that Disney Dreamlight Valley would come to the Switch 2 just days after the console's debut in early June, still didn't have news on the matter at Gamescom, where we talked their new, promising expansion Wishblossom Ranch in depth.

"If players want to play on the Switch 2, Dreamlight Valley plays great on it right now, it works,

but it is still the Switch 1 version", creative director Josh Labelle told Gamereactor as a reminder that sounds coincidentally similar to what Nintendo is reportedly suggesting. "We've announced that we are working on a Switch 2 upgraded version, and the full details of that will be announced in time, but right now we're still working on it and don't have anything more to announce on that", he concluded.

In fact, DDV plays better on Switch 2 thanks to faster loading times, the upscaled picture, and even the fake HDR on the new system. Still, it was somewhat surprising not to hear more about the update announced three months ago, especially with the third expansion arriving in November, seemingly the perfect time to release the patch alongside the DLC. While Gameloft didn't comment on potential difficulties or the lack of Switch 2 devkits specifically, the game now joins the list of undated titles players would love to enjoy on the new console as soon as possible. For now, perhaps only Nintendo has the answer to the current situation.