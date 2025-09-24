Impact is departing Team Liquid's League of Legends team

HQ

The ballad of Team Liquid and Jeong "Impact" Eon-young is coming to an end... for the second time. The League of Legends player is departing the North American organisation, ending his second stint with the team, which has included variable success.

It's unclear what the future holds for Impact and likewise how Team Liquid will adapt to the departure of the player, but due to the struggles at the end of the 2025 LTA season ultimately meaning the team did not qualify for the LTA Championship and will not appear at Worlds, it does have around 14 weeks to make up its mind about a new player all ahead of the 2026 season commencing in the New Year.

With Impact departing, who do you think Team Liquid will bring in as a replacement?