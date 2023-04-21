Immortals of Aveum's PC specs show why it's not on PS4 and Xbox One

HQ

Yesterday, we got the first gameplay trailer for Immortals of Aveum, which seemingly made many of you understand why I'm pretty hyped for it. Delivering these great visuals with at least 60 fps demands some power, however, so Ascendant Studios has been kind enough to already reveal the game's PC specifications. I say kind because the minimum specs give a clear indication of why the developers gave up on bringing Immortals of Aveum to PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the minimum and recommended specifications. Which one will you be going for?