Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum's PC specs show why it's not on PS4 and Xbox One

Turns out, pushing Unreal Engine 5.1 demands power.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, we got the first gameplay trailer for Immortals of Aveum, which seemingly made many of you understand why I'm pretty hyped for it. Delivering these great visuals with at least 60 fps demands some power, however, so Ascendant Studios has been kind enough to already reveal the game's PC specifications. I say kind because the minimum specs give a clear indication of why the developers gave up on bringing Immortals of Aveum to PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the minimum and recommended specifications. Which one will you be going for?

Immortals of Aveum

Related texts



Loading next content