Ascendant Studios and EA Originals' Immortals of Aveum was supposed to launch in two weeks before it was delayed to the 22nd of August. Today's trailer doesn't exactly make the extra month of waiting easier.

That's because this four minute trailer shows off and explains what the story is about, how the combat is different from most FPS games, different ways we can use the magic to explore and find new things in the areas surrounding the three hubs, the customisation options and more.