Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum trailer makes us question EA Originals

It's easy to forget this game comes from a new independent studio.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Unravel, Fe, Sea of Solitude and Lost in Random. Some of the first titles published by EA Originals were and looked fairly smaller. Then we started getting games like It Takes Two and Wild Hearts that showed Electronic Arts' special label isn't just meant for low-budget mainstream gamers might not even hear of. July will seemingly give us the best example of this yet.

Because Ascendant Studios did as promised give us a new Immortals of Aveum trailer at Summer Game Fest, and it's very understandable that Geoff Keighley said "high production values" so many times that I hope you didn't have a drinking game while watching. This one shows a completely new part of the game where Jak has to fight his way through hordes of enemies inside and outside a gigantic walking automaton.

HQ
Immortals of Aveum

Related texts



Loading next content