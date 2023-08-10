Immortals of Aveum has finished development and is ready to launch

HQ

We usually hear about games "going gold" around 4-6 weeks before launch, so I wouldn't blame you for thinking Immortals of Aveum would get a last minute delay after not hearing anything when we're mere 12 days away from launch. Fortunately, we can throw those fears out the window.

Bret Robbins and the rest of Ascendant Studios have finally announced that Immortals of Aveum has gone gold, which in simple terms means it has finished development and is ready to launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on the 22nd of August. They celebrate this by giving us a new trailer that's mostly the developers sharing the news and their favourite parts of the game, but also shows glimpses of new gameplay.

The announcement coming this close to launch makes it clear the team really needed the month long delay, but hopefully also means we're in for a near flawless experience from the get-go.