Immortals of Aveum gameplay shows combat, gear and puzzles

HQ

I was happy to see that many of you also got excited when EA Originals and Ascendant Studios truly unveiled Immortals of Aveum last Thursday, but the lack of pure gameplay left quite a few disappointed and wanting more. Fortunately, that gets rectified today.

The developers have as promised released a 6-minute gameplay video of Immortals of Aveum. It shows the player using all three magic types, a couple of the special Fury spells and a handful of skills while fighting both hordes of smaller enemies, a very tall one and a tiny peek at a dragon. A simple puzzle and the gear menu is also shown, so you get the general idea of what awaits on July 20 - even if there still are a few things I experienced while playing it they're seemingly saving for later.