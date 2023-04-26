Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum explains everything seen in the gameplay trailer

What exactly did we see in the 6-minute footage last week?

We're less than three months away from the launch of Immortals of Aveum, so it's understandable Ascendant Studios has given us a steady stream of new information since the game was truly revealed two weeks ago. Last Thursday, the developers treated us to a 6-minute gameplay trailer chock-full of big and small details. This probably left you with a few questions even after reading my preview, which is why the team has released another video where it dives deeper into exactly what's shown.

Zach Drapala and Tessachka, respectively the Youtuber Channel Manager and Community Content Manager at Ascendant, take us through the gameplay trailer while they explain what's going on and share some more details about the story and different systems in the video below. Please let me know if you have further questions, and I'll be sure to answer them leading up to the launch of Immortals of Aveum on July 20.

