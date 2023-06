HQ

Both Ben and yours truly were very impressed by what we got to play of Immortals of Aveum, so we were just waiting to hear the game had "gone gold" and that review codes were being sent out in the lead up to its 20th of July launch. Turns out, we have to be more patient that expected.

Ascendant Studios has announced that Immortals of Aveum has been delayed to the 22nd of August to do some extra polish, so we'll have to wait four weeks longer than originally planned.