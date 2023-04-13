Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum confirms July release date in reveal trailer

We're just 3 months away from EA Originals' potential gem.

Someone who doesn't understand the meaning of a non-disclosure agreement or just doesn't want to honour a request decided to ruin the fun for Ascendant Studios by leaking Immortals of Aveum's launch date last week, but now it's official.

Because Immortals of Aveum will indeed launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on July 20. This announcement comes along with a new trailer filled with both cinematics and gameplay from the very promising game made by former Call of Duty, Dead Space and The Walking Dead developers.

Immortals of Aveum

