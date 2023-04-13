Immortals of Aveum confirms July release date in reveal trailer

HQ

Someone who doesn't understand the meaning of a non-disclosure agreement or just doesn't want to honour a request decided to ruin the fun for Ascendant Studios by leaking Immortals of Aveum's launch date last week, but now it's official.

Because Immortals of Aveum will indeed launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on July 20. This announcement comes along with a new trailer filled with both cinematics and gameplay from the very promising game made by former Call of Duty, Dead Space and The Walking Dead developers.