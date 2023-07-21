Immortals of Aveum cinematics seem to avoid the fantasy cliché we've feared

HQ

Immortals of Aveum was originally set to have launched yesterday, but was delayed to the 22nd of August a month ago. That doesn't mean Ascendant and EA will leave us empty handed this weekend.

Michael Kirkbride, who you might know as a designer on The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Batman: The Enemy Within and a wide variety of other games, has answered quite a few questions about the lore and story that awaits us in Immortals of Aveum in a blog. This includes soothing those of you who feared this will be another fantasy game where the people speak so medieval-like English that Shakespeare would scratch his head. He makes it sound like the developers are well-aware of the many trappings most fantasy games fall into and that this being an adventure game means we're in for a lighter, more modern take on a world with magic and dragons.

That also applies to Jak's , and with that our, companions. Devyn and Zendara might seem like your average goofball that always screws up and the serious muscle, but while the second cinematic below introduces them that way, Kirkbride describes Devyn as one of the best fighters in the world and that we'll see other sides of Zendara as she gets to know Jak better.

I'm cautiously optimistic about the story after reading this and watching the two cinematics below, as I don't get the same bad vibes as when I watched many Forspoken trailers.

