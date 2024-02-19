English
Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum being practically given away for £1 at UK supermarket

We're not sure how much more salt Ascendant Studios' open wound can take.

Immortals of Aveum has been found selling for just £1 at a UK supermarket. Ascendant Studios' debut game might have reviewed well at launch (we went so far as to give it a 9 out of 10) but it seems when it comes down to sales, the FPS was a major flop.

Already, we've reported on the ballooned budget Immortals of Aveum was given, and the layoffs that these poor sales led to. Now, as one last addition of insult to injury, the game has been spotted in a local ASDA supermarket selling for just £1.

Considering most AAA games today sell for around £60-70, this is a bargain and to be honest, it's worth picking up at this price. As we mentioned before, the game certainly isn't bad, and so if you can find it for a bargain and want to check out a new single-player FPS, you might as well give it a go.

Immortals of Aveum

