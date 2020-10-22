Immortals: Fenyx Rising's Stadia demo is available now

You're watching Advertisements

We previously reported that Stadia players will be the first to get their hands on Immortals: Fenyx Rising through an exclusive demo and we now know when it will be arriving. Starting today players will be able to download the demo, which is said to include "an entirely unique island for you to experience."

Fenyx Rising isn't the only recent demo being made available to players, as this week the service also offered teasers for Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle and Humankind. Players should note though, that the Mega Tunnel Battle demo is only available until October 27.

