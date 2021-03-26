Immortals: Fenyx Rising's second DLC: Myths of the Eastern Realm is out now

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has released the second DLC for its mythological action adventure, Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Titled Myths of the Eastern Realm, the new expansion is bringing us a new world, hero, and storyline inspired by Chinese mythology.

The new adventure is based on a myth called "Nuwa Mends the Heavens", in which the Chinese goddess Nuwa restores balance following a disastrous war in Heaven. You will play as Ku, the last remaining human whose task is to help Nuwa, after a catastrophic event tears a massive rift called the Scar into the sky.

Myths of the Eastern Realm is the second expansion out of three planned DLCs, players can choose to get it with a Season Pass or purchase separately.

