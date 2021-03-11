Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising's Myths of the Eastern Realm coming in two weeks

You can get a taste of the new mythology and playable character after downloading the newest update.

Ubisoft made sure that I wouldn't delete Immortals: Fenyx Rising from my Xbox Series X anytime soon when the studio announced its future plans for the game last November and revealed three very different expansions. We've been able to enjoy the first one, A New God, for more than a month now, so it's time to really spice things up with some big changes.

Because Ubisoft Chengdu has confirmed that Immortal: Fenyx Rising's Myths of the Eastern Realm expansion will launch on March 25. Not that we'll have to wait the entire two weeks to get a taste of what the change of playable character and mythology will do. The developers are using the same recipe as last time, so today's update includes a special primer quest called "We Are Not Alone". Just go to the southern end of the Valley of Eternal Spring, and you'll be able to test your skills in a "stamina-testing platforming challenge in the clouds". Succeed, and you'll both have gotten a taste of what awaits in the expansion and get a nice prize inspired by the upcoming Chinese scenery.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

