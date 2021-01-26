Immortals: Fenyx Rising's A New God DLC set for Thursday

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month, we wrote about a rumour that claimed the Nintendo eShop listing Immortals: Fenyx Rising's A New God expansion would launch on January 21. Whilst incorrect, the rumour wasn't off by all that much.

Ubisoft has announced that A New God will become available on January 28, which means this Thursday. We're also given more specific information about what awaits us, as the new challenges come in the form of the Trials of the Olympians. These are challenges the gods have made to see if Fenyx really is worthy of joining them. This doesn't mean we'll just come across puzzles similar to those in the base game. New gameplay mechanics, four new ability upgrades and a new gear set that among other perks will allow us to perform even more additional jumps are all sure to spice things up a bit for those of us who've already completed everything else Immortals: Fenyx Rising has to offer.