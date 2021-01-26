Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising's A New God DLC set for Thursday

It's time for new challenges, puzzles, abilities and gear.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Earlier this month, we wrote about a rumour that claimed the Nintendo eShop listing Immortals: Fenyx Rising's A New God expansion would launch on January 21. Whilst incorrect, the rumour wasn't off by all that much.

Ubisoft has announced that A New God will become available on January 28, which means this Thursday. We're also given more specific information about what awaits us, as the new challenges come in the form of the Trials of the Olympians. These are challenges the gods have made to see if Fenyx really is worthy of joining them. This doesn't mean we'll just come across puzzles similar to those in the base game. New gameplay mechanics, four new ability upgrades and a new gear set that among other perks will allow us to perform even more additional jumps are all sure to spice things up a bit for those of us who've already completed everything else Immortals: Fenyx Rising has to offer.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Related texts

Immortals: Fenyx RisingScore

Immortals: Fenyx Rising
REVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

We have soared through the sky in Immortals: Fenyx Rising, but were we able to reach the gaming heavens, or did the game ultimately crash and burn like poor Icarus?



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy