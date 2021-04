You're watching Advertisements

It's only been three weeks since Immortals: Fenyx Rising's second expansion, Myths of the Eastern Realm, launched, but we won't have to wait long for the last adventure.

Ubisoft reveals that Immortals: Fenyx Rising - The Lost Gods will arrive on April 22. We don't get any new information along with that announcement, but we already know it'll include a new playable character called Ash and a new perspective while trying to find lost Greek gods.