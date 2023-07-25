Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2

Immortals: Fenyx Rising sequel has seemingly been cancelled

The focus on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Ubisoft's other major franchises has killed off another game.

It's been a year since Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb revealed Ubisoft was making a sequel/spin-off to Immortals: Fenyx Rising set in the Polynesian Triangle, but I have some bad news for those of us who saw great potential in the original.

Both VGC's Andy Robinson and Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson, two very credible gentlemen, have heard that what we've called Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2 for funsies has been cancelled "due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP." To translate that: Ubisoft's ever-increasing focus on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and other major franchises has far more potential to bring in the cash than the sequel to a game that sold less than a third of Assassin's Creed Valhalla here in Europe. This probably means the large majority of the people over at Ubisoft Quebec will help make one of the 10+ Assassin's Creed games in development or another established intellectual property.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2

