Immortals: Fenyx Rising sequel has seemingly been cancelled

It's been a year since Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb revealed Ubisoft was making a sequel/spin-off to Immortals: Fenyx Rising set in the Polynesian Triangle, but I have some bad news for those of us who saw great potential in the original.

Both VGC's Andy Robinson and Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson, two very credible gentlemen, have heard that what we've called Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2 for funsies has been cancelled "due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP." To translate that: Ubisoft's ever-increasing focus on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and other major franchises has far more potential to bring in the cash than the sequel to a game that sold less than a third of Assassin's Creed Valhalla here in Europe. This probably means the large majority of the people over at Ubisoft Quebec will help make one of the 10+ Assassin's Creed games in development or another established intellectual property.