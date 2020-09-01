Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is the new name for Gods & Monsters

Doesn't quite roll off the tongue the same way, does it?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you are waiting for Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters, we fear it might be a really long wait for you. The game has seemingly gotten a name change, judging by a Taiwanese age rating for an undisclosed Ubisoft game. This aligns with a comment made earlier this summer by a Ubisoft representative who called it "the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters".

So what is this new name then? It is Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which actually is a worse title in our humble opinion. It makes some sense though, as the protagonist in Gods & Monsters was confirmed to be Fenyx.

Gods & Monsters/Immortals: Fenyx Rising is all about ancient Greek mythology and is being made by the same team that created Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The mission is to save Greece from the beastly monster Typhon. It is planned to launch before April next year on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Thanks DualShockers

Related texts



Loading next content