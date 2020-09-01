Immortals: Fenyx Rising is the new name for Gods & Monsters

You're watching Advertisements

If you are waiting for Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters, we fear it might be a really long wait for you. The game has seemingly gotten a name change, judging by a Taiwanese age rating for an undisclosed Ubisoft game. This aligns with a comment made earlier this summer by a Ubisoft representative who called it "the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters".

So what is this new name then? It is Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which actually is a worse title in our humble opinion. It makes some sense though, as the protagonist in Gods & Monsters was confirmed to be Fenyx.

Gods & Monsters/Immortals: Fenyx Rising is all about ancient Greek mythology and is being made by the same team that created Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The mission is to save Greece from the beastly monster Typhon. It is planned to launch before April next year on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Thanks DualShockers