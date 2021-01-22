Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising gets crossover with Netflix's Blood of Zeus

The crossover is bringing a limited-time quest and various cosmetics.

We've seen a few interesting crossovers come to Ubisoft's open world title Immortals: Fenyx Rising, but now another unique one is coming to the live game. Players can look to bring Netflix's Blood of Zeus into their version of the Golden Isle, with an all-new quest, and character and weapon pack.

Starting yesterday and running until January 28, the Blood of Zeus quest, A Tribute to family will be available to complete, and will task Fenyx with taking on two evil monsters from another world - specifically Chimera and Cerberus. Completing the quest will net players the Eagle pendant, and a bunch of new customisation options tied to the Blood of Zeus world.

As for the cosmetics available, the character skins will see Fenyx looking like the Amazonian warrior Alexia - with an armour set, a helmet, some wings, a mount and even a phoenix companion. The weapon skins will give Fenyx's sword, axe, and bow a Blood of Zeus style.

You can take a look at the cosmetics coming below.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

