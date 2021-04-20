Immortals: Fenyx Rising developers want to make it a franchise

You're watching Advertisements

Immortals: Fenyx Rising was a really pleasant surprise last year, as it was a game in fairly traditional Ubisoft formula, but entirely dedicated to superhuman powers and just great gameplay with an amazing world to explore. It became a huge it with the gamers, and many are wondering if there are more titles planned to make it a series.

Fortunately, it seems like there might actually be a pretty good chance for this. When the associate director Julien Galloudec recently talked to Nintendo Everything, he made no secret the team wants to make more games to create a franchise:

"The focus for a long time was making sure we can do something great with that opportunity to create something new, and obviously as a developer we all hope that it can be something bigger and it can become a franchise, but we're just starting to think recently about how can we expand that universe."

For now, the team is focusing on expanding Immortals: Fenyx Rising with DLC (the third expansion, called The Lost Gods, launches on April 22), but according to Galloudec there might be more Immortal games in the future:

"Talking about the post-launch, we are right now working on the DLC and that was the beginning of 'Okay, now we can explore other gods, we can explore other mythology. We can expand that universe with new characters, new locations, new stories. So right now we're in the middle of that, making sure the game is great, making sure we have great DLC, and after that, everything in the end is up to the players, and we hope everyone will give it a try and will love it, and hope players will give us the opportunity to go further with the franchise, even if obviously it's what we hope for."

You can read our review of Immortals: Fenyx Rising on this link, and it is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.