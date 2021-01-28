Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Gamereactor
news
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising demo now released

Take a look at Ubisoft's open-world title for yourself before purchasing.

One of our biggest surprises (in a positive way, we might add) last year was Ubisoft's Immortals: Fenyx Rising. It reminded us of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but with plenty of unique ideas combined with great graphics and gameplay.

Therefore it should come as no surprise that we game it a pretty high grade in our review. But if you are still on the fence, we think you should try it out yourself. And doing so is very easy, as Ubisoft has now released a demo for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox (hopefully also PC soon).

Just head over to the store of your favourite format and take a look. You can thank us later.

