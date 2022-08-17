Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Immortals: Fenyx Rising and a whole lot more coming to Game Pass

This is what you can expect during the remaining two weeks of August if you are a subscriber.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Before the beginning of a new month and somewhere in the middle of it, Microsoft always announces a new round of games, perks and more coming to Game Pass.

August 2022 is no different, and this time we get plenty of interesting additions, most notably Ubisoft's masterpiece Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which we highly recommend you to check out. There's also the very promising Midnight Fight Express, and by the end of the month, we get the Pikmin inspired Tinykin on day one - which look like an interesting title we believe will be worth checking out.


  • Coffee Talk (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 23

  • Exapunks (PC) - August 25

  • Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition (Xbox and PC) - August 25

  • Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 30

  • Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series S/X) - August 30

  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 30

  • Tinykin (Xbox and PC) - August 30

As usual there's also perks to claim like an MVP Pack for MultiVersus and Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle, and games that have got touch controls (when playing Xbox Cloud Gaming). You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Unfortunately, it's not only fun 'n' games. There are also titles being removed - and this time it's actually more than is being added, with some heavy hitters to boot. Fortunately, your Game Pass subscription entitles you to up to 20% discount on all of them. We recommend that you consider getting Hades, Spiritfarer and/or Twelve Minutes. Until August 31, you can play all of them as usual though.


  • Elite Dangerous (Xbox and Console)

  • Hades (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Myst (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Xbox)

  • Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Spiritfarer (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • World War Z (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

Related texts



Loading next content