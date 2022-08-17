Immortals: Fenyx Rising and a whole lot more coming to Game Pass

HQ

Before the beginning of a new month and somewhere in the middle of it, Microsoft always announces a new round of games, perks and more coming to Game Pass.

August 2022 is no different, and this time we get plenty of interesting additions, most notably Ubisoft's masterpiece Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which we highly recommend you to check out. There's also the very promising Midnight Fight Express, and by the end of the month, we get the Pikmin inspired Tinykin on day one - which look like an interesting title we believe will be worth checking out.



Coffee Talk (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 23



Exapunks (PC) - August 25



Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition (Xbox and PC) - August 25



Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 30



Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series S/X) - August 30



Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - August 30



Tinykin (Xbox and PC) - August 30



As usual there's also perks to claim like an MVP Pack for MultiVersus and Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle, and games that have got touch controls (when playing Xbox Cloud Gaming). You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, it's not only fun 'n' games. There are also titles being removed - and this time it's actually more than is being added, with some heavy hitters to boot. Fortunately, your Game Pass subscription entitles you to up to 20% discount on all of them. We recommend that you consider getting Hades, Spiritfarer and/or Twelve Minutes. Until August 31, you can play all of them as usual though.