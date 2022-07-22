Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2 will not be a sequel, but rather a spin-off

Immortals: Fenyx Rising was one of the biggest surprises Ubisoft has given us in recent years. Released in the same time period as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, two games that were given much more coverage and presence in the company's marketing, the action adventure deserved much more success than it got. Fortunately, players did appreciate the title, and it is one of the most beloved titles by the community, besides being available at a reduced price on all platforms.

Today, some rumours have started circulating, which we are going to give some credit, since they come directly from Jeff Grubb, known insider with a generally accurate reputation. Grubb himself in his YouTube Channel commented that the rumoured sequel to Immortals: Fenyx Rising would not be a second part as such, but rather a spin-off that would be developed with a similar visual style, although further away from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And not only that, but its setting would move away from Greek mythology and would be focused on Hawaiian and Polynesian culture, where we will embody a character (male or female). Internally, it seems that the project is called "Oxygen" and will probably not be released until 2025.

At the moment no further details have been released nor has Ubisoft commented on these words, but the truth is that considering the company's latest moves, this would be one of the best news they could give us gamers, perhaps at Ubisoft Forward, or at Gamescom 2022?