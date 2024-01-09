Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Immortality

Immortality finally launches on PS5 this month

2022's Game of the Year candidate will come to PlayStation 5 in 2 weeks.

HQ

Sam Barlow and the rest of the talented folks over at Half Mermaid Productions gave us what David and many others said was a truly special experience when they launched Immortality back in 2022, so it's quite understandable that those of us who prefer playing on PlayStation consoles have felt left out. Fortunately, that won't be the case much longer.

Today's trailer reveals that Immortality will launch on PlayStation 5 the 23rd of January. This version of the game will take advantage of the haptic feedback and the speaker on the controller, while also rewarding the most dedicated players with a platinum trophy.

HQ
Immortality

