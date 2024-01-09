Immortality finally launches on PS5 this month

HQ

Sam Barlow and the rest of the talented folks over at Half Mermaid Productions gave us what David and many others said was a truly special experience when they launched Immortality back in 2022, so it's quite understandable that those of us who prefer playing on PlayStation consoles have felt left out. Fortunately, that won't be the case much longer.

Today's trailer reveals that Immortality will launch on PlayStation 5 the 23rd of January. This version of the game will take advantage of the haptic feedback and the speaker on the controller, while also rewarding the most dedicated players with a platinum trophy.