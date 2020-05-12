Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars gets August release date

You watching Advertisements

The Swedish developers from Palindrome Interactive are creating a four-part developer diary series for their dark fantasy strategy game Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars. In the first video, the team speaks about the game's principle, while introducing the three factions as well as their powerful rulers. At the same time, they mention the release date which is scheduled for August 28. The game will be available on PC. PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Those who don't want to wait until then can get their hands on the game by playing an early version of Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars on PC and Xbox One starting today. Access will only be granted to pre-orderers who choose to buy their copy via the Kalypso Store or from the Windows Store. The turn-based strategy game puts us in the role of three powerful vampire clans who think of humans as a natural resource that is needed in order to fight each other for supremacy. You can find a little more insight in our preview text.