Imminent release? "Windjammers 2 is very, very close"

If you get the remaster or remake of a classic right, then you might as well be ready for a modernised new entry. We've seen different companies follow this approach as of late to bring back some of the most beloved retro franchises (for example Nintendo and MercurySteam with Metroid: Samus Returns and then Metroid Dread), and talking about that process with Cyrille Imbert the other day, the CEO of DotEmu wanted to bring up one title that is around the corner.

"It was the case for Windjammers because doing a remaster of the original one was a good idea as the game never had online multiplayer", recalls Imbert in the accompanying video interview. "It aged very well in terms of gameplay, even in terms of graphics. But also the game had the potential for a sequel. It completely made sense to make a new Windjammers with new characters, new stages, new gameplay mechanics... it was obvious that a sequel wasn't going to be a big headache. We knew what we had to do. It was not easy (laughs), I thought it was going to be way easier".

"And also with Windjammers we wanted to build this community into esports and try it out with the remaster, but then making it real and modern with the sequel", Imbert admits regarding the competitive side of the game.

And even though "it took more time than we thought", according to DotEmu's boss, the project is coming along nicely and "it is very, very close to the end. I don't want to give a date because we haven't done the submissions yet for consoles and everything, and it's always messy, especially with games with online multiplayer. But there's not really much more to do, we're just testing right now".

Considering this was some days ago, Windjammers 2 final launch date should be announced very soon, even thought the release itself might wait a bit longer as "Christmas can be a bit of a headache".

Do you think Windjammers 2 will release before Xmas or in the new year already? Did you try out the open beta in the summer?