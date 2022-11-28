Immersive Football World Cup, the first major SuperPlayer event in Meta Quest 2

HQ

Recently we told you about the new initiative to open up football to the virtual reality and metaverse format developed in Spain by SuperPlayer, from the company BeFootball. If you have a Meta Quest 2 headset at home, you can now enjoy the experience of football in VR completely free of charge.

Since 20 November, a tournament has been underway (which anyone with Meta Quest 2 can join) to compete to become the Immersive Football World Champion, representing your national team in the game. To participate, all you have to do is download SuperPlayer on Meta, register here and enter the tournament area. You can participate as many times as you want and climb up the world ranking from the 20th of November until the 18th of December inclusive. If you finish in the top three places, you can win a prize pool of up to $1,000.