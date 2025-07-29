IMAX is hosting an AI film festival

HQ

IMAX is hoping to bridge the gap between AI and filmmakers by celebrating some AI-assisted and created films as part of the Runway AI Film Festival (AIFF) this August.

Over the four-day festival, which begins on the 17th of August, AIFF will showcase a limited-run IMAX screening of ten winning films offering "a unique glimpse at a new creative era, selected by an acclaimed panel of jurors." Anyone outside the US may be out of luck, as it seems this is only an American promotion at IMAX.

First established in 2022, Runway's AIFF is growing alongside the use of AI in film. Over 6000 films were submitted this year to be selected for the limited IMAX run, and despite people's aversion to AI, it appears it's going to keep creeping into certain aspects of the film industry like this.