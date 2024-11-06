Imane Khelif taking legal actions against French outlet that leaked medical records claiming she is biologically male

HQ

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who won gold medal in Boxing at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, has said she will take legal action on French media Le Correspondant that leaked medical reports that say that the boxer has masculine chromosomes.

The medical report, from tests that Khelif passed in June 2023, after being disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships, says that Khelif suffers a 5α-Reductase 2 deficiency (5αR2D), a rare mutation in a gene that a gene affects only genetic males. It also says that Khelif doesn't have an uterus and has XY chromosomes.

Khelif had already reported to French authorities the online harassment she received during the Olympic Games and is in contact with IOC (International Olympic Commitee), who revealed that Khelif is also taking legal actions against this French outlet.

"The IOC will not comment while legal action is ongoing or on media reports about unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed", and shows support for the boxer, reiterating that Khelif has been competing in women's boxing for year and saying they are "saddened" by the abuse she is receiving online, as read in SkySports.

IOC is in conflict with International Boxing Association (IBA), and doesn't recognize IBA's governance, stating their own parameters: at the Olympics, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport details.

However, IBA had disqualified Khelif as well as Lin Yu Ting (also Gold medallist in Paris) for allegedly failing gender eligibility tests. Khelif, who suffered online harassment, said during the Olympics she "was born a woman, lived as a woman and competed as a woman".