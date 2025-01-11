"Imagine if Messi became the coach of Cristiano Ronaldo": Medvedev jokes about Djokovic-Murray partnership

HQ

The Novak Djokovic-Andy Murray association will officially start next week during the Australian Open (during Djokovic's first games in Brisbane, Murray was still on holidays). Daniil Medvedev, talking to the press on Friday, joked about this unexpected partnership between two giants: "Imagine if Messi would became the coach of Cristiano Ronaldo".

"The thing The thing about coaching Novak, he's so strong, that imagine he wins, is it because of Andy or because it's Novak? I think it's a great partnership in terms of everything, even like energy, like media-wise, tennis-wise, growing like tennis", the Russian player, finalist last year at the Australian Open, said.

Murray was one of the few tennis players able to challenge the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic supremacy of the last 20 years, so much that some people refer to "the Big Four" instead of "the Big Three". He retired after Paris 2024, but he is almost exactly the same age as Djokovic, 37: the Serbian is only one week older.