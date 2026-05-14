Imagine Dragons-owned studio and Last Flag developers undergo layoffs

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Night Street Games, the developer of the multiplayer game Last Flag, funded by Imagine Dragons band members, is undergoing layoffs. Following the game failing to become a hit in the month that it has been available for, Night Street Games is shrinking.

Caught by Game Developer, executive producer at Night Street Games Jonathan Jelinek shared an update on LinkedIn revealing the layoffs. "Our game Last Flag did not achieve the financial success we anticipated, leading to a reduction in our team. Some exceptionally talented developers were affected by this decision. If you or your company are seeking experienced Unreal Developers who contributed to our project, please reach out. I will be sharing individual profiles as they complete their portfolios and update their resumes," he wrote.

It hasn't been disclosed how many people were laid off in total, but it seems like a significant portion of the team is now looking for work. Last Flag launched on the 14th of April and already seems to have died on its feet. As the player count is so low, Night Street Games already confirmed Last Flag won't be getting additional support beyond pre-planned patches. This one isn't likely to see itself to the year's end, folks.