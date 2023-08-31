Imagine Dragons collaborate with Starfield on new song

HQ

Imagine Dragons might not be the first band you'd think of when you hear gaming music, but the group has often been tied to video games. They created the song Warriors for the League of Legends World Championships, and their biggest hit Radioactive was featured in the trailer for Assassin's Creed III.

Now, they've teamed up with Bethesda to create a new song for Starfield. It's called Children of the Sky, and if you like it is going to depend on your opinion of Imagine Dragons, really. We doubt that this is going to feature often in the game, but it's one of those things big games like to do to try and sell themselves a bit more.

Our Starfield review will be dropping later today, so stay tuned as we dive into our thoughts on Bethesda's first new IP in over two decades.