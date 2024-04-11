Imaginary friends run wild in last IF trailer

HQ

Next month is set to be quite an interesting one for moviegoers, as not only will The Fall Guy and The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes make their arrival, but so will the Ryan Reynolds-headlined, John Krasinski-written and directed IF.

This delightful looking film sees a man and a young girl teaming up to create an agency that works to help forgotten imaginary friends find new children. It's actually a very wholesome premise and one that seems to have a lot of charisma and charm too.

You can see the final trailer for IF below, where not only Reynolds and the young Cailey Fleming stars, but Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Matt Damon, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, Jon Stewart, Richard Jenkins, and more all lend their voices to imaginary characters.

IF debuts on May 17, 2024.