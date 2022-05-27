Images of Xolo Maridueña in full costume for the DC film Blue Beetle have popped up

HQ

With so many superhero movies in the works these days, from both Marvel and DC, it can be easy to forget that some are actually in production. All it takes is a few leaked images, and once again we are reminded of these movies however, as is the case with the upcoming flick Blue Beetle.

A new batch of images have been published (thanks, Daily Mail), and these ones show the lead star, Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña in full costume as the titular character. These images were taken on set, meaning the movie is clearly in full production and working its way towards being actually released.

As for when Blue Beetle is expected to release, August 18, 2023 is set to be the date when the movie opens in cinemas and also arrives on HBO Max.