HQ

The strict security measures in the United States are being felt in the football world as the teams and staff are arriving to the country to play in World Cup 2026. Cases like the Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan who was denied entrance at the Miami airport despite having valid visas have sparked backlash around the world, while Iran has complained that not only part of the staff have been denied entrance, but that they have lost the mandatory tickets reserved for their fans without prior announcement.

Another incident went viral, when the Uzbek national team was registered with metal detectors and dogs, but not on the airport, but at the stadium. On Monday, a video by ESPN showed the players being asked to leave their luggage while being sniffed by dogs. According to its reporter, it happened in a stadium in New York before a friendly match against the Netherlands, on Monday, June 8.

The video went viral as many fans also recognised Fabio Cannavaro, current manager of the Uzbekistan national team, who was part of the Italy team that won World Cup 2006 and also won Ballon d'Or that same year.

The match, by the way, ended with a 2-1 win for Netherlands, both goals by Cody Gakpo on penalties. Uzbekistan will be playing their first World Cup in history, the first Central Asian country to do that, and plays against Colombia, Portugal and DR Congo in Mexico City, Atlanta, and Houston.