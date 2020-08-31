Images of the RTX3090 have leaked, and it's massive

Just when you thought graphics cards couldn't get any bigger, images have surfaced on Twitter of what is claimed to be the RTX3090.
The information given is that it's a tri-slot card, potentially making way for a lot more usage of water cooling. There are a few concerns with this new design: thermals, noise and especially power draw, as rumours have it that not 8, but a 12 pin power connection will be needed. This goes hand in hand with other rumours from back in June, claiming that a 350-watt TDP should be expected.
The leaked images come with a price tag as well, claiming a $1400, $800, $600 and $400 price tag for the RTX 3090,3080,3070 and 3060 respectfully. This goes hand-in-hand with previous rumours about huge price-tags, but we do need to consider that Nvidia has to keep prices at a level where AMD will not take over the entire mid-range and high-end market. For comparison, the RTX2080TI had a launch price of $999, and the GRTX1080TI had a price of $699. A 40% increase in price is not unrealistic, but we hope Nvidia will be able to produce the cards at a cost level where the price doesn't go to $1,400. Time will tell.
Loading next content