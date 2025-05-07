Images of the Asus ROG Ally 2 and Project Kennan prototypes have been leaked

HQ

You may have missed it, but in less than two weeks the Computex 2025 technology trade show will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, showcasing the future of consumer hardware. And it is at this Asian event that Asus was expected to reveal to the world its two gaming notebook PC projects, both the rumoured Asus ROG Ally 2 and Project Kennan, the joint development between Microsoft and Asus. But it looks like we won't have to wait that long for the first real information.

A major leak at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the United States has revealed images during the testing phase of both devices, as well as technical specifications reported by Videocardz.

Although they are mounted in a virtually identical chassis, we can see from the images in the link above that Project Kennan (ROG Ally 2 RC73X1) features an expected Xbox button and will presumably have better integration with this gaming ecosystem than the ROG Ally 2 model (ROG Ally 2 RC73YA). In addition, the model co-developed with Microsoft will feature an 8-core AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, while the ROG Ally 2 will feature a 4-core AMD Aeirth Plus. In terms of RAM, only Kennan's 64GB is known.

Both devices share a 7-inch, 120Hz display. They also feature two USB-C ports at the top, and Wi-Fi connectivity. On the outside, we see some tweaking of the grip design by Asus, which has slightly enlarged the grips.

Details are scarce or sketchy for now, as the leaked images don't show either of the two gaming notebooks in operation, so we don't know what kind of display is built into them. We'll have to wait, hopefully, less than two weeks for Asus to finally reveal its work.