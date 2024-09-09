Images of Blizzard's defunct survival game Odyssey have leaked

HQ

In January this year, Blizzard cancelled a survival game that was years into development. At its peak, around 150 developers were working on the title that would boast over 100 simultaneous survivors on a single map and an approximate release date of 2026. Unfortunately, the game's downfall, at least according to rumours from industry veteran Jason Schreier, was that Blizzard switched engines from Unreal Engine to Synapse, an engine primarily intended for mobile games.

In the just over seven-month-old news, Mäki wrote "[we] suspect that some concept images and descriptions from former employees will eventually find their way online.", and that day has come. Below you can see a bunch of pictures (via VK) showing off what would become Blizzard's survival game Odyssey. How do you think it looks?