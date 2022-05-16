Images of a new Silent Hill have leaked

HQ

Silent Hill has been dormant for many years now, the last release in the series being Silent Hill: Downpour and it was nowhere near the level it should have been. We also missed out on Kojima's interpretation when Silent Hills was discontinued a number of years ago. Recently, however, there have been rumours that the legendary horror series is about to make a comeback and when Twitter user "Dusk Golem" managed to post four images that were then quickly taken down, it undeniably feels like things are starting to heat up. According to Dusk Golem, the images were taken down for copyright reasons by none other than Konami themselves. It seems that The Medium studio Bloober Team in Poland (who signed a contract with Konami last year) is the one working on the new Silent Hill.

Do you miss Silent Hill?