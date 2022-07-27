Images leaked from the Fallout production

HQ

As you probably already know, Amazon is currently working on a Prime Video TV series based on the Fallout franchise. It has Walton Goggins as the main character and a few other actors have been revealed as well.

The production recently started and now a few images from the set has been shared on Twitter. Amongst other things, we get to see both a Power Armor and a Vault Suit. Check all of this out in the tweet below.

What are your expectations from the Prime Video Fallout series?