Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Images leaked from the Fallout production

Get a first look at the Power Armor and Vault Suits.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As you probably already know, Amazon is currently working on a Prime Video TV series based on the Fallout franchise. It has Walton Goggins as the main character and a few other actors have been revealed as well.

The production recently started and now a few images from the set has been shared on Twitter. Amongst other things, we get to see both a Power Armor and a Vault Suit. Check all of this out in the tweet below.

What are your expectations from the Prime Video Fallout series?

Images leaked from the Fallout production


Loading next content